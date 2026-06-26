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Texas education board votes to make Bible passages required reading

Acquired Through MGN Online on 03/29/2024
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Acquired Through MGN Online on 03/29/2024
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Published 2:31 PM

BySynai Ferrell and Mason Leib

June 26, 2026, 1:46 PM

The Texas State Board of Education has voted to make Bible passages required reading in public schools.

The board, which is controlled by Republicans, voted to pass a new required reading list on Friday by a vote of 9-5-1. The list includes sections of the Book of Exodus for fifth graders, The Shepherd's Psalm for seventh graders and more.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

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