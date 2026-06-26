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Venezuela earthquakes live updates: Death toll rises to at least 589, with thousands injured, acting president says

Frederico ParraAFP via Getty Images
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Published 11:23 AM

Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela on Wednesday evening.

At least 589 people were killed and more than 2,900 were injured as a pair of powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela on Wednesday evening, officials said on Friday.

The two quakes -- a 7.2 magnitude one followed just seconds later by a 7.5 -- struck the coast of Venezuela, knocking down buildings in Caracas, the capital, and sending residents racing into the street.

Responders are undertaking "intensive rescue operations" on Thursday, searching for people thought to be under the rubble, acting President Delcy Rodriguez said.

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