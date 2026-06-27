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1 person seriously injured in single vehicle crash in West El Paso

KVIA
By
Published 5:17 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Special Traffic Investigators with the El Paso Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in West El Paso that left one person seriously injured early Saturday morning.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Silver Springs Drive and Shadow Mountain Drive.

Two people were taken to a local hospital. Police said one of the victims suffered serious injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. No additional information about the cause of the crash or the identities of those involved was immediately released.

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