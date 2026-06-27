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Hundreds celebrate at 19th annual Pride Parade in downtown

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Published 4:24 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The 19th annual Pride Parade took place in downtown, featuring floats, performers, and marchers from East Mills to Houston Park.

The parade was followed by a family-friendly picnic at Houston Park, with free music, food, non-alcoholic drinks, and drag performances.

The event was hosted by Sun City Pride, the largest recognized LGBTQ+ organization in the Borderlands.

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Lauren Bly

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