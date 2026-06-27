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US conducts more strikes around Strait of Hormuz

BREAKING NEWS
KVIA
BREAKING NEWS
By
New
Published 4:17 PM

TEHRAN, Iran (KVIA)-- The U.S. military said in an X post that it's struck multiple targets in Iran at the President's direction.

The post said that Iran had not honored the ceasefire, and that quote:

"CENTCOM forces launched strikes today in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping. U.S. military aircraft targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities."



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Lauren Bly

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