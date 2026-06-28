El Paso’s Sun City Kitty: where coffee meets cat adoption

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Cats, coffee and tea, what more can you ask for? That's exactly what you can experience at Sun City Kitty, the only cat café in El Paso.

"Usually, the first thing that we get is, El Paso has a cat café?" said Megan Oslund, co-owner of Sun City Cat Cafe, during an interview with KVIA ABC-7.

She opened Sun City Kitty in 2022 at the Shoppes of Solana after her co-founder pitched the idea. The two turned this retail space into a cat rescue mission.

"They stop and they go, are they, are those cats? And they come around the front. They go, there's, there's cats in there! Yeah there are. Can we pet them? Absolutely," said Megan.

Megan is a rescue partner with El Paso Animal Services, pulling overlooked cats and giving them a home-like space. The cat lounge costs $7 for 30 minutes or $10 for an hour.

"Then they order a drink, they go, wow, this drink is really good. we also did, just open a gaming shelf. so all of the games are free to use," said Megan.

Since 2024, this cat café has helped over 200 cats find forever homes. Every adoption sends them home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Fees go towards supporting their rescue partner, Team Kitten.

"We love when people just come and spend a couple hours with us, come in the cat room, grab a drink, and then we get a lot of kids that'll hang out and color while mom is doing her shopping, and dad wants to have coffee. And it's great," said Megan.

Sun City Kitty is open Monday through Saturday from 11 A.M. to 8 P.M. and Sunday from 12 P.M. to 6 P.M.