Iran fires missiles and drones at Kuwait and Bahrain, US official says

Iran has launched multiple missiles and drones towards neighboring countries, including Bahrain and Kuwait, a U.S. official told ABC News.

The official said that the situation is still unfolding, but that at this time there are no reported U.S. casualties or major impacts or damage to U.S. locations.

The attacks come after Iranian officials said hours ago that it would retaliate and target U.S. bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to the U.S. retaliatory strikes earlier Saturday. U.S. officials said those strikes were prompted by Iran’s earlier drone strike on an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump threatens to 'militarily complete the job' in Iran if attacks don’t stop

President Donald Trump responded to the most recent Iranian attack, which led the U.S. to retaliate for the second time since the memorandum of understanding was signed, by threatening to “militarily complete the job” if Iran doesn’t stop striking.

He said that Iran violated the ceasefire “again.” He had previously said that Iran’s first strike was a “foolish violation of the ceasefire agreement.”

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on quantum computing in the Oval Office of the White House, June 22, 2026 in Washington.Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

"United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn!” Trump wrote in a post on social media Saturday evening.”

“There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started,” he wrote, adding, "If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!"

US conducts additional strikes against multiple Iranian targets: CENTCOM

U.S. Central Command announced Saturday evening that it has conducted additional strikes in Iran following an Iranian drone attack earlier in the day.

The strikes "targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities," according to CENTCOM.

CENTCOM said the strikes were "in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping."

CENTCOM said an Iranian attack drone struck the M/T Kiku, a Panama-flagged oil tanker, Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET.

US official confirms Iranian drone attack on tanker

The strike on a tanker earlier Saturday in the Strait of Hormuz was from an Iranian drone, a U.S. official told ABC News.

Iran 'strongly condemns' US airstrikes on Iran, calling them clear violation of the MOU

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs "strongly condemned" on Saturday the most recent U.S. airstrikes on Iranian targets, saying they amounted to an "an explicit violation" of the memorandum of understanding, according to Iranian state media.

The ministry said the attacks included Iran’s coastal surveillance facilities among their targets.