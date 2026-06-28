Diocese to host pilgrimage up Mt. Cristo Rey amidst land lawsuit

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces and Bishop Peter Baldacchino invite people for a Sunday pilgrimage up Mount Cristo Rey.

This pilgrimage comes amidst a lawsuit from the Department of Homeland Security claiming eminent domain over land on south side of the mountain owned by the Diocese.

According to a letter on behalf of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces, Bishop Baldacchino says the diocese is defending itself from actions of the government to claim eminent domain over the land referring to the planned border wall construction as a an 'erection of division.'

"The erection of a symbol of division in the shadow of Christ runs contrary to the very person of Christ, who gathers people of all backgrounds and walks in unity and love to himself." Bishop Baldacchino's letter says.

Baldacchino says this mass and pilgrimage is not political, but protecting the location's spiritual values.

"This is not a matter of politics, but a matter of preserving and defending a sanctuary and devotion which has brought many people in our community to God," Bishop Baldacchino says. "The spiritual value of this site cannot be compromised by politics or financial gain."

Baldacchino's letter says he is leaving legal matters for the courts to handle, and has partnered with the Roman Catholic Diocese of El Paso and Bishop Mark Seitz for this 2.5 mile hike up the mountain.

The event will begin at the foot of Mt. Cristo Rey at 4 P.M., the hike up will begin at 4:30 P.M., and the mass will begin at 6 P.M.

Bishop Baldacchino advises people to bring water, wear sunscreen, and dress for the heat.

ABC-7 reached out to DHS officials asking for a statement regarding the pilgrimage and construction of the border wall impacting future pilgrimages. A spokesperson responded with the following statement:

Smart wall construction in this area is located within 250 feet of the southern border, well south of the Mount Cristo Rey cross and access road. The cross is located approximately A QUARTER MILE, 1,300 to 1,400 feet, north of the border ON TOP OF THE MOUNTAIN. Access to the shrine will not be affected, as all attendees enter from the U.S. side. The only individuals who could POSSIBLY be impacted by the border wall are illegal aliens attempting to illegally enter our country.