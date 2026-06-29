Stop your pet from going missing on July 4th

The City of El Paso Animal Services says during this time of year, especially the July 4th holiday, is when most pets go missing and the shelter receives an over-abundance of pets at their door.

Animal services has been sounding the alarm that the shelter is overcrowded with over 1,000 animals and 500 to 600 more coming in every week.

Spokesperson Julieanne Newbold says people need to secure their pets at home this holiday as fireworks cause them extreme stress, and make sure if people come over, all doors or gates are stay closed.

"Most pets won't like fireworks. It's very, very loud, you have all these big flashing lights, on top of that, you're going to an event where there's all these different kinds of people around, a lot of things that can really unnerve a pet," says Newbold. "It's definitely recommended to just leave your pet at home indoors where they don't have the possibility to escape."

From extreme fear of the loud fireworks, she says don't underestimate your pet as they are capable of jumping over your tall fence or wall outside.

Getting them used to staying inside a room starting now is important.

Taking preventative measures starting now includes:

Microchipping and putting a collar with an ID on your pet. Animal services is offering free services and pet ID tags this entire week.

If your pet is very nervous, ask your vet if they have calming medications or pick up calming treats at a pet store.

During 4th of July celebrations, keep your pet inside a secure room with comforting toys or blanket. Keep your doors and gates at home closed at all times.

If you happen to find a lost pet, animal services says do not bring them to the shelter, but take them to a fire station or a vet clinic to get them scanned for a microchip.

"You can walk them around the neighborhood to see if anybody recognizes that missing pet," says Newbold. "If you are able to hold on to them for a bit longer, you can register them in our Finder to Foster Program. We will provide supplies, medical care, anything that you need for that pet."

Newbold says that way, lost pets stay in the communities where they come from, having a higher chance of being reunited with their owners.

The City of El Paso Animal Services is also offering $2.50 pet adoptions this week until July 4.