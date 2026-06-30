How to pop fireworks safely and legally this 4th of July

Popping fireworks is illegal within City of El Paso limits, but if you plan on using them in other areas within El Paso County, local fire departments are sharing reminders on how to stay safe.

West Valley Fire Department ESD #2 says if you're using sparklers or any other ground-based fireworks in legal areas like Montana Vista or Canutillo, keep them away from hair and clothing and clear a radius of 10-15 feet away from vegetation — dry brush can catch on fire.

Make sure to always keep a bucket of water nearby.

The El Paso Fire Marshal's Office also warns people about aerial fireworks and how they should never be used in hands, and should be used in open areas away from firework stands or tall vegetation.

"Never point a fireworks at anybody," says El Paso Fire Marshal Captain Carlos Ornelas. "They do shoot out and can reach the distance of burning somebody else... Always place them on the ground at a safe distance and then kind of back away and let the fireworks do its thing."

Never leave fireworks unattended or around children.

Always check the box for instructions on how to handle your fireworks safely.