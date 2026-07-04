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Celebrating America’s 250th along Ascarate lake

Ascarate Lake
KVIA
Ascarate Lake
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today at 3:09 PM
Published 3:15 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - As the United States turns a quarter of a millennia old, Ascarate Park is throwing a birthday party matching the occasion with military vehicles, catered dinner, and a fireworks display as party of their Independence Day Picnic Party.

Organizers say there will be live music, pool access as well as games and prizes that are planned to last all evening from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday.

This event is selling tickets costing $45 per person 18 and above, $10 for children 6-17 years old, and letting children 5 and under in for free.

The park's firework display is planned to begin around 9:20 p.m. according to the event's itinerary.

For more information about city sponsored Independence Day Celebrations, you can go to Visit El Paso's website here.

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