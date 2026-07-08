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Trump says he thinks Iran agreement is ‘over’ after exchange of fire

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Published 3:13 AM

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday morning that he believes that the interim agreement with Iran is "over" following the latest exchange of fire between the two sides.

Trump said that negotiations between the U.S. and Iran will continue, but told reporters of the agreement, "For me, I think it's over."

"It's just a waste of time dealing with them," Trump said of Iran at a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, where he is attending the NATO summit. Trump made the remarks while sat alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

-ABC News' Joe Simonetti

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