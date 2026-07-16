Switch out your outgrown school uniform at 16th Annual Uniform Swap

It's almost back to school season in the borderland, and the 16th Annual Uniform Swap returns this weekend at Eastlake High School, with several resources for parents who need to get their kids ready for the new school year.

The uniform swap is expecting to have about 10,000 uniform pieces.

You can bring in an old, but clean and usable uniform, and find a new one that fits you — they even have brand new ones.

"We want them to be reusable, so we ask no stains and no rips and no tears, things like that, and zippers that work," said Linda Miner, chairman of the event. "We don't want stuff that's not going to work, you can give it to someone, then they're not going to be happy, and we ask that they be clean."

The purpose is to help remove the strain off of families financially and to hopefully help around 100 to 150 families, with up to five kids.

Even if you don't have anything to donate, you can volunteer from Thursday to Saturday to earn a voucher for some supplies.

There will also be vendors handing out free items from insurance quotes, toothbrushes, backpacks, haircuts, vision screenings and hearing tests.

If you're interested in volunteering, you can contact Miner at (915) 203-0346.

The uniform swap will be on Saturday, July 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.