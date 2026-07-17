Anthony ISD hosts community health fair as school season approaches

The Anthony Independent School District is hosting its annual health fair on Friday, and it's the perfect opportunity for students to become ready for the 2026-27 school year.

Over 100 families usually attend this event, and it's open to the entire community because Anthony ISD says it wants everyone to come back to school healthy, equipped and ready to learn.

By partnering with El Paso health, Immunize El Paso, and Aliviane mental health services, they're able to provide free health resources and vaccines for students who are missing required vaccines.

Parents and legal guardians must bring the student and an insurance card.

But, if you are uninsured, the cost will be $10 per vaccine.

There will also be educational resources at the fair for everyone seeking physical, mental and even dental health services.

'It's so important to start off with a healthy start, prepare our students to have all those resources for them, coming in if they're needing their vaccines," said Melissa Leos, Anthony ISD parent liason. "We're not just focusing on their education, but addressing all our health services for them."

At the fair, only registered Anthony ISD students can pick up free backpacks and school supplies, while they last.

Anthony ISD elementary students are required to have clear backpacks, and you'll have the opportunity to grab one today.

The health fair is on July 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Anthony High School Auditorium.