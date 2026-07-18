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ABC-7 First Alert: Flash Flood Warning for Canutillo, Westway, and Vinton until 9:30 PM, nearly 1.5 inches of rain fallen over La Union and Chamberino

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today at 8:18 PM
Published 8:17 PM

Flash Flood Warning for Canutillo, Westway, and Vinton until 9:30 PM.

According to the National Weather Service in San Angelo, nearly 1.5 inches of rain fallen over La Union and Chamberino.

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JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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