Skip to Content
Top Stories

ABC-7 First Alert: Flood Advisory for West El Paso, Santa Teresa, and Sunland Park until 9:45 PM

By
Updated
today at 8:57 PM
Published 8:52 PM

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Flood Advisory for West El Paso, Santa Teresa, and Sunland Park until 9:45 PM.

Minor flooding in low water crossings or low-lying and poor drainage areas are possible due to heavy rain in the area.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are expected.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
JAELIN LEWIS
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaelin Lewis

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.