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ABC-7 First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Anthony and Westway until 8:15 PM, 60 MPH winds and quarter-sized hail

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today at 7:44 PM
Published 7:29 PM

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Anthony and Westway until 8:15 PM. Hazards are 60 mile per hour winds and quarter-sized hail.

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Jaelin Lewis

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