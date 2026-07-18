Skip to Content
Top Stories

EPFD Water Rescue members have unexpected rescue while assisting in South Central Texas

EPFD
By
Published 3:38 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department posted on their social media mid-Saturday that members of their Water Rescue Team rescued a fawn while assisting in the areas of Texas that have been flooding in recent days.

In the post, officials say that members of the team were deployed as a part of the Texas Task Force 1 (TX-TF1), where statewide resources to assist with flooding impacting many areas of South Central Texas.

The post mentions that the crews were supporting ongoing search and rescue operations in the Sonora, Texas region. That's where officials say that the crews had seen a baby deer that became trapped in a fence while trying to escape the floodwaters.

PHOTO COURTESY: EPFD

The crew rescued the fawn within minutes of spotting it and released the fawn on higher ground.

A spokeswoman for the El Paso Fire Department says that two crews consisting of three members each are in the area assisting with search and rescue operations.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
DEER
el paso
fire department
flood
rescue

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.