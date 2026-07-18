Two people taken to hospital after motorcycle and vehicle crash in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE (9:45 AM) -- The El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) says that two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Northeast El Paso.

A spokesperson with the EPFD says that the two individuals were taken to the hospital with serious to life threatening injuries.

This comes after the El Paso Police Department said that the Special Traffic Investigators (STI) unit was called out to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on U.S. 54 Gateway North near Hondo Pass.

There was no further information provided by officials regarding the crash. Once more information becomes available we will update you on air and online.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Paso police are investigating a motorcycle crash on U.S. 54 Gateway North near Hondo Pass that sent one person to the hospital.

Police said the crash was reported at 8:44 p.m. Special Traffic Investigators responded to the scene and are leading the investigation.

Police said one person was taken to a hospital. The extent of the person's injuries has not been released.

We will keep you updated on air and online as more information becomes available.