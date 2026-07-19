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1 person hospitalized after aggravated assault in Canutillo

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
By
New
Published 4:04 AM

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was hospitalized early Sunday after an aggravated assault in Canutillo, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 600 block of Joe Angel Road around 1:45 a.m.

One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The Sheriff's Office said the investigation remains active and no additional information was immediately available.

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