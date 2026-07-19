Skip to Content
Top Stories

ABC-7 First Alert: Tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening in the Borderland, chances persist through Monday evening

By
Published 4:29 PM

Our ABC-7 First Alert continues in the Borderland for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this evening. We are tracking multiple storms at the moment in and around El Paso and Las Cruces.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
JAELIN LEWIS
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaelin Lewis

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.