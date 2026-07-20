Office of Emergency Management shares tips on flash flood preparation

Over a month into monsoon season, the borderland has already seen some heavy rain — with potential for heavier rainfall next month, it’s important to prepare for the risk of floods and emergencies.

The El Paso Office of Emergency Management says because the ground here is normally dry, whenever we see more rainfall, the water doesn't soak in and tends to runoff quick, causing flash flooding.

El Paso Fire strongly advises people not to walk through floodwater if possible, it can be deeper and faster than you think.

Sometimes you can't see hazards under the water such as open manholes, debris, down power lines, sharp objects, or damaged pavement.

It can also be contaminated with sewage and other unsanitary or harmful chemicals.

But, that's why starting now, you should prepare for any possible emergency.

"Keep in communication with your friends, family, relatives that may live alone," says Matthew Hunter with the El Paso OEM. "Just check in on and make sure they're okay. Also, the emergency alerts on your phones there is the option to opt out, but we obviously encourage everyone to opt in to those alerts so you get an early warning when we're going to have some inclement weather."

They said they get a handful of calls and accidents on the road when it storms.

If you're caught in a flood, try to wear protective clothing like these rain boots and avoid walking in the water as much as possible.

When it rains, keep your distance from other cars on the slippery roads and keep an eye out on the road for down power lines, trees, and of course, a higher rise of water.

Hunter says turn around — you never know how deep the water is or if it can float and damage your car.

Try to get out safely and call 911 whenever you're in trouble.

"Just have a plan before the storms arrive. Make sure you have your routes planned in case you do need to get out of your area, have alternate routes," Hunter continues. "A little emergency kit in your home and car goes a long way. You know, first aid, flashlights, phone chargers, some extra fuel for your vehicle, stuff like that."

Also, get sandbags to block flood water from coming into your home or business.

El Paso Water and El Paso fire are distributing them to residents across the county for free.

Here are the pick-up locations:

Northeast El Paso

4801 Fred Wilson Ave.

Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 2 p.m. -8 p.m.

West El Paso

7830 Paseo Del Norte

Monday - Sunday: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Lower Valley El Paso

9292 Escobar Dr.

Monday - Sunday: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

They weigh about 50 pounds, so ask for a helping hand to load them into your car.

To pick up sandbags, all you need to bring is a valid Texas ID or an El Paso Water bill.