Dogs at I Am Almost Home Animal Rescue are still waiting for their furever home

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- About a month later, ABC-7's Olivia Vara returned to 'I Am Almost Home Animal Rescue', where dogs still need to find a home.

Emma White knew she needed to do something to try and find homes for the dogs at her grandmother's animal rescue, so she took to social media.

Emma's grandmother, Diane Avery, has been running I Am Almost Home Animal Rescue off her own property for years.

After COVID hit, transport and adoption events began to slow, and dozens of dogs that should have moved to homes have been at the rescue ever since.

Today, about 43 dogs live on Diane's property, and due to the financial weight of caring for so many animals, she is no longer able to manage the day-to-day demands of the ranch alone.

"Before I quit working, I covered so much of the expenses and I just can't do that now," Diane said. "The thing is, there's so much need right now."

Emma plans to keep posting on the rescue's social media page while traveling back and forth during the school year.

She says what the rescue really needs right now is volunteers.

"If you can't adopt a dog and you can't foster, we really need dog walkers out here," Emma said. "These dogs aren't going to have people to come out and walk them as much. And that's probably one of the biggest things that we're looking for."

To see how you can adopt dogs just like these, head over to their website here.