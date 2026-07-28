Fort Bliss unveils 1st 3D-printed barracks

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fort Bliss officially opened the first of ten 3D-printed barracks this morning during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Custer Road.

The project, built in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and construction technology firm ICON, marks the largest deployment of robotic construction capabilities for the Department of War to date, according to Fort Bliss officials.

Each barracks was built in just over six months, a fraction of the time required for traditional construction.

Once all ten are complete, officials say the complex will provide housing for up to 560 service members.

Officials add that the 3D-printed construction method is faster and more cost-effective than conventional building techniques and could transform how the Army builds infrastructure on installations nationwide.

According to the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office, the design prioritizes energy resilience, a key factor for operations in the harsh desert climate of Fort Bliss.

The nine remaining barracks are expected to follow in phases, with the full project serving as a model for future military housing.

The project marks the largest deployment of robotic construction capabilities for the Department of War to date, according to Fort Bliss officials.