Climate change imperils drought-stricken Morocco’s cereal farmers and its food supply

KENITRA, Morocco (AP) — Golden fields of wheat no longer produce the bounty they once did in Morocco. A six-year drought has imperiled the country’s entire agriculture sector, including farmers who grow cereals and grains used to feed humans and animals. The North African nation projects this year’s harvest will be smaller than last year in both volume and acreage, putting farmers out of work, requiring more imports and raising the price of flour for everyday consumers. It’s one place in which climate change is wreaking havoc and presenting new political, economic and social problems.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.