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Tropicana Homes donates $500k supporting UTEP football’s Mountain West transition

Courtesy: UTEP Athletics
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Published 2:02 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The University of Texas football program received $500,000 from Tropicana Homes to support its transition to the Mountain West Conference this fall.

"UTEP Football has always been an important part of the spirit and identity of El Paso," Tropicana Homes co-owner Bobby Bowling IV said in a statement. "We believe in the university, the city, and the positive impact Miner football continues to have on our community."

Tropicana Homes co-owner Randy Bowling said Miner football brings "pride, tradition and excitement" to the UTEP community. As a former college football player, Bowling said he's seen how strong programs can shape young athletes.

UTEP coach Scotty Walden gave his thanks to the Bowling family for their donation. With it, Walden said the team was able to recruit "elite student-athletes."

UTEP Vice President and Director of Athletics Jim Senter said the Bowling family has a long tradition of supporting the Miners.

The Miners will start its new era in the Mountain West on July 1.

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