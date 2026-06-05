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Community Champions: Josiah Johnson punches ticket to NCAA Track & Field Championships

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Published 5:07 PM

EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso runner will have a chance to win a national championship next week.

Josiah Johnson punched his ticket to the NCAA Track and Field Championships.

Johnson graduated from Immanuel Christian High School in El Paso.

He's currently on the track and field team at Northern Arizona University.

At the NCAA West Regionals, Johnson had the best race of his career in the 400 meter hurdles.

He won the quarterfinal race with a personal best time of 49.07.

He also set a new school record in the event.

Johnson will next head to Eugene, Oregon for a chance to win a national title at the NCAA Track and Field Championships next week.

For his accomplishment, Johnson is this week's Community Champion.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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