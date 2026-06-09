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Ken Paxton investigates FIFA for allegedly misleading customers about World Cup tickets

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Published 12:24 PM

AUSTIN (KVIA) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation into the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA). Paxton alleged the organization misled fans about seat locations for World Cup matches.

Fans paid for premium seats at the final match that cost more than $10,000, according to Attorney General Paxton.

Reports said fans were misled about their seat locations. For example, a fan bought "Category 1" seats, expecting premium views of the field. However, FIFA change the seat maps to have less optimal field views, according to Paxton.

"Sports have a unique power to bring people together, and FIFA must understand that Texans take their competition — and their consumer rights — seriously," Attorney General Paxton said in part in a statement.

His investigation will look into whether FIFA's representation of ticket information violated the Texas Business and Commerce Code and whether it misrepresented seat classifications at the time of purchase.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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