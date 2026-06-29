Sun Bowl Association names new president, thanks volunteers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Sun Bowl Association honored its volunteers and installed a new president Sunday. The association named Richard Dayoub as its new president for 2026.

"Richard Dayoub continues the legacy of great Sun Bowl Presidents," said Sun Bowl Association Executive Director Bernie Olivas. “We look forward to another tremendous year with Richard at the helm. He brings vast experience in business and community relations."

Outside of working with the SBA, Dayoub is the longtime host of El Paso Primetime, KTEP Public Radio's weekly public affairs program. On the show, he talks about economic development and quality of life issued in the Borderplex region, the SBA said.

The SBA said Dayoub is an Air Force veteran who served two tours in Vietnam from 1968-1970.

He said he's excited and feels "very blessed and privileged" to step up as president.

At the El Paso Zoo, the SBA thanked its volunteers for helping with the association's events -- including the annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game. Volunteers help with other traditional events like the SBA's Thanksgiving parade.

“It is because of the volunteers that the Sun Bowl is recognized nationally and is one of the best in the bowl business,” Olivas said. “They are truly the lifeblood of the Sun Bowl Association.”