Locomotive FC back in win column following 2-1 victory over Las Vegas Lights FC

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - The El Paso Locomotive FC are back in the win column following a 2-1 victory over the Las Vegas Lights FC.

It was the club's first victory in USL Championship play in nearly three months.

(Courtesy: Locomotive FC)

El Paso Locomotive FC left Las Vegas with all three points on Saturday night, defeating the Lights 2-1.

The teams traded chances early, but Locomotive struck first when Alex Méndez finished a one-touch chance in the 20th minute.

After conceding the opener, Las Vegas responded by putting pressure on El Paso's defense before finding an equalizer in the final seconds of the first half.

Locomotive came out of the halftime break with two substitutions, and the adjustments made an immediate impact. Just seven minutes into the second half, Álvaro Quezada restored the Locos' lead, slotting the ball inside the far post past the Las Vegas goalkeeper.

The Lights were unable to find another equalizer as El Paso's defense stood firm the rest of the way, securing the 2-1 victory.

Locomotive returns to action on Saturday, July 11, when it hosts New Mexico United for USA Night and another match in the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park.

LV 1, ELP 2Cashman Field

Attendance: 3782

MATCH NOTES

El Paso scored multiple goals for the first time since its 2-0 victory over AV Alta FC in the Prinx Tires USL Cup on March 27. It also marked Locomotive's first regular season match with two or more goals since a 2-2 draw against New Mexico United on May 6.

Locomotive conceded a stoppage-time goal for the second consecutive match after Las Vegas found the back of the net in the 45+6'. In El Paso's previous outing against Monterey Bay, the match's lone goal came in the 91st minute to hand the hosts the victory.

Alex Méndez recorded a goal and an assist in the same match for the second time this season. His first came in El Paso's 3-0 victory over Monterey Bay, when he opened the scoring before setting up Rubio Rubín for the club's second goal.

SCORING SUMMARY

LV – 45+6’ Jonathan Rodriguez (Themi Antonoglou)

– 45+6’ Jonathan Rodriguez (Themi Antonoglou) ELP – 20’ Alex Méndez (Rubio Rubín), 52’ Álvaro Quezada (Alex Méndez)

LINEUPS

LV – (4-4-2) Charlie Lanphier, Themi Antonoglou, Aarón Guillén, Ben Ofeimu, Blake Pope, Ben Mines (66’ Abraham Okyere), Kyle Scott (66’ Giorgio Probo), Marc Ybarra (86’ Carson Locker), Christian Pinzón, Jonathan Rodriguez, Manuel Arteaga (66’ Oalex Anderson)

Subs Not Used: Nate Jones, Nyk Sessock, Carver Miller

ELP – (3-4-3) Abraham Romero, Noah Dollenmayer, Kofi Twumasi, Kenneth Hoban (45’ Nico Cardona), Gabi Torres (66’ Gabi Torres), Alex Méndez, Ricky Ruiz (77’ Palermo Ortiz), Eric Calvillo, Omar Mora (45’ Omar Mora), Rubio Rubín, Diego Abitia (67’ Memo Diaz)

Subs Not Used: Danny Gomez, Blake Gillingham, Tony Alfaro

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

LV – 43’ Ben Mines, 69’ Marc Ybarra

– 43’ Ben Mines, 69’ Marc Ybarra ELP – 80’ Palermo Ortiz

MATCH STATS: LV | ELP

GOALS: 1|2

ASSISTS: 1|2

POSSESSION: 62|38

SHOTS: 12|7

SHOTS ON GOAL: 1|3

SAVES: 1|0

FOULS: 14|18

OFFSIDES: 0|2

CORNERS: 8|3