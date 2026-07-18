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Chihuahuas continue slide with sixth consecutive loss

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Published 10:12 PM

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Chihuahuas' tough stretch continued Saturday night as they fell to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. This extends their losing streak to six games, the teams longest skid of the 2026 season.

The loss comes one night after a heartbreaking defeat on Friday.

The Chihuahuas were one out away from securing a 3-2 win before throwing error at first base allowed three Sugar land runners to score. This turned the game into a 5-3 defeat. The loss extended El Paso's skid to five games.

Despite the setback on Friday, there were bright spots. Marcos Castañon continued his hot stretch against Sugar Land, going 3 -for-4 with an RBI double, while starter Jackson Wolf allowed just one earned run over give innings.

Now with six consecutive losses, El Paso will look to regroup and avoid a series sweep as it continues its homestand against Sugar Land.

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Paige Wood

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