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National success continues for Eastwood wrestler Hailey Delgado

Hailey Delgado
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Published 3:45 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Eastwood High School wrestling standout Hailey Delgado continues to add her growing list of accolades.

The 2026 U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals brought together many of the nation's top high school wrestlers for one of the sport's most prestigious tournaments. Wrestlers from across the country went in with hopes of earning All-American honors and a Fargo championship.

Delgado finished second in the 120-pound division at the 2026 U.S. Marine corps Junior Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, earning Fargo All-American honors after an impressive tournament run.

The runner-up finish is the latest milestone for Delgado, who is already a familiar name in El Paso's high school wrestling community.

Entering her junior year at Eastwood she already has captured multiple national titles and established herself as one of the top young wrestlers in the country.

Earlier this year, Delgado was recognized statewide when she was named Greater Texas Ford Dealers Female Athlete of the Month for February following her dominant performances during the high school season.

Her latest finish at one of the nations premier wrestling tournaments further cements her status as one of Texas' top competitors as she prepares for another season with the Troopers.

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