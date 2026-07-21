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EPCC launches varsity esports with video game ‘Hive’

A view inside the Tejano Esports Hive.
KVIA
A view inside the Tejano Esports Hive.
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Published 12:02 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday, El Paso Community College (EPCC) held a grand opening, ribbon cutting for the Tejano Esports Hive -- a central video gaming location for the college's newest sport at the Valle Verde campus' student union.

Starting this fall, EPCC will now have an official varsity program where student athletes compete in video games in teams with other colleges.

About 200 other school across the nation will make the league called the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports (NJCAAE).

The Hive consists of 14 gaming computers for the student athletes and will serve as the competition area for their inaugural 2026 season. There are also computers that all students can play on.

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