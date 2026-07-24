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LeBron James to join the Philadelphia 76ers

MGN, Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0, MAGNIFIC / CC BY 2.0
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Published 9:59 AM

By Mason Leib

LeBron James is heading to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The four-time NBA champion and four-time MVP made the announcement on social media on Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
LeBron James

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