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El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2026: Michael T. Baker

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Published 3:29 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame announced its next inductees for the Class of 2026.

Five new members will be inducted during an induction ceremony Wednesday, June 24.

ABC-7 will be livestreaming the ceremony at kvia.com.

One of the inductees will be triathlete, Michael T. Baker.

Baker has won over 100 triathlons in his age group and 18 overall triathlon championships.

He's also competed in 8 Iron Man World Championships, which is the pinnacle of long distance a long distance triathlon.

In his 30 plus year career Baker was one of the most feared competitors on the triathlon circuit.

Article Topic Follows: Texas Sports

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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