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Chihuahuas break out of season-longest slump

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Published 10:29 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas are back in the win column.

The Chihuahuas defeated the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Sunday, July 19th at Southwest University Park, snapping a season-long-six-game losing streak and avoiding a series sweep.

The victory comes after a difficult stretch in which the Chihuahuas dropped six consecutive games. This included a heartbreaking loss Friday night when they were one out away from a win before a late throwing error allowed three Sugar Land runs to score.

Tonight, after a scoreless first 3 innings, the Chihuahuas momentum picked up for the bottom of the fourth. Will Wagner singled on a line drive to center fielder Jake Meyers. Nick Solak scored.

Nick Pratto followed up with a single line drive to left fielder Trenton Brooks bringing home Will Wagner putting the Chihuahuas up 2-0.

Carlos Rodriguez ended the bottom of the sixth with a bang after a homer on a fly ball to right center field. Throughout the 7th inning, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys began their comeback tying it up 3-3, they ultimately couldn't complete a sweep as the Chihuahuas won 4-3 in the bottom of the 9th.

The Chihuahuas now turn their attention to their next series on the road against the Las Vegas Aviators. The win gives El Paso a much-needed boost as the club looks to regain momentum during the second half of the Pacific Coast League season.

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Paige Wood

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