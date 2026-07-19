Spain defeats Argentina to win 2026 FIFA World Cup

EL PASO, Texas -- One goal. One trophy. One unforgettable finish. Spain defeated Argentina in extra time to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup and end a month-long tournament filled with historic moments.

Spain defeated defending champion Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday capturing it's first World Cup title since 2010 and the second in the nation's history.

After 90 minutes of scoreless soccer, the match remained deadlocked through regulation forcing extra time in a tense battle between two of the tournament's top teams. Argentina played with 10 men after Enzo Fernández was sent off in second-half stoppage time, but managed to hold Spain scoreless through the end of regulation.

Spain finally broke through in extra time with a goal from Ferran Torres, ending Argentina's hopes of representing as world champions and capping off an unbeaten run through the tournament. Led by a talented mix of experienced veterans and young stars, Spain conceded just one goal throughout the World Cup and defeated France, Belgium, and Argentina on its path to the title.

The victory marks Spain's second FIFA World Cup championship and ends Argentina's bid to become the first men's national team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cup titles.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada featured an expanded 48-team field for the first time. After a month of dramatic finishes and memorable moments across North America, Spain lifted soccer's most coveted trophy once again.