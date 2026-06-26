Paul & Alejandra Foster donate $2.5 million for UTEP’s transition to the Mountain West Conference

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP celebrated its eagerly-awaited July 1 move to the Mountain West Conference today at a special event announcing what fans can expect in this new era.

At the event, UTEP President Heather Wilson addressed Miner supporters, sharing the biggest news: Paul Foster and Alejandra de la Vega-Foster have pledged $2.5 million to support UTEP Athletics’ ‘Climb Higher’ campaign, now entering its second phase, ‘Reach the Peak.’

“The Fosters have always been there for the Miners, and we deeply appreciate their continued support for our teams,” Wilson said. “The Miners are El Paso’s team, and El Pasoans like the Fosters have made it possible for us to come home to where we belong: the Mountain West Conference.”

“Some have waited 28 years for us to join the Mountain West,” UTEP Vice President and Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “Well, we’re here. This is good for UTEP, and it’s good for El Paso. I know our city is going to support this program to a level where we’re consistently competing for and winning championships.”

The Miners continue to grow their resources thanks to the generosity of supporters like the Fosters, but the work isn’t done, Senter said.

As the Miners embark on Phase Two of the “Climb Higher’ campaign, they’ve established goals for the first three years in the Mountain West.

These include: increasing the number of Miner Athletic Club (MAC) donors from 1,750 to 2,500; raising the number of Gold Standard Giving Society members (contributing $30,000 or more to the MAC) from 70 to 100; and lifting the number of season ticket holders across all sports from 8,500 to 10,500.

“Any level of contribution makes a difference,” said UTEP Deputy Athletic Director and Chief Revenue Officer Michael Levy. “You can become a MAC donor for as little as nine dollars and 15 cents a month. Or you can purchase a season ticket for football or men’s basketball for as low as $90.”

At the event, Levy revealed new initiatives designed to enhance fans’ game day experience starting this fall.

Giveaway items will be instituted for all six ticketed sports, including five of six football home games.

In-game fireworks will be returning for football.

The home opener versus Texas Southern (Sept. 12) will feature post-game fireworks, and the Homecoming game against Oregon State (Sept. 26) will include a post-game drone show.

The football game promotions will tie in with the Mountain West opponent (i.e., ‘Miner Lu’au’ for the Hawai’i game), and campus concessionaire Sodexo will have special food offerings for each contest that correspond with the game theme.

Football season ticket holders will receive a commemorative Mountain West item. A new football tailgating experience will be unveiled on Glory Field, and a new family section is also being implemented, where youth 12 and under get in free.

“We’re putting our fans first this fall,” Levy said. “We’re even asking our fans to select the kickoff time for our Innovation Day football game versus San Jose State [October 17], and they can vote up until July 1. We’re elevating the game day experience for our fans, and we’re thrilled to bring new energy and excitement to all of our venues.”

HELP THE MINERS ‘REACH THE PEAK’