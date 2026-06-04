Mia Okubo, producer

Mia Sofia Okubo joined the ABC-7 team as a producer after interning.

She has a bachelor's in digital media production from The University of Texas at El Paso and graduated in Fall of 2024.

Mia was born and raised in El Paso, Texas. She attended Coronado High School and photographed for her school newspaper, beginning her love for journalism. She also delved into graphic design and art throughout high school.

In college, she focused on photography and learned more about film and production roles.

While at UTEP, Mia reinstated the Digital Media Production Association, and served as its president for three years.

After college, she worked in commercial production and local short films as a gaffer, production assistant and photographer.

In her free time outside of the newsroom, Mia likes to go to the gym, take photos with her camera and go to the movies. She also likes to try new restaurants, spend time with her family and travel.

Now, as Mia joins ABC-7, she' i's excited to learn and produce shows that inform and share incredible stories.