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People of ABC-7 - Newsroom

Nina Gallegos, anchor / reporter

KVIA
By
New
Published 4:50 PM

Nina Gallegos is excited to join the ABC-7 team as a multimedia journalist and weekend morning anchor and producer. Before moving to El Paso, she lived in Las Cruces while she studied at New Mexico State University.

She graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism and media studies and a minor in political science. During her time at NMSU, she was a part of the KRWG Public Media and Journalism and Media Studies collaboration: News22. There, she learned how to produce, report, anchor and direct. 

Originally from Phoenix, Arizona, Nina attended a performing arts high school where she learned to play several instruments. She also developed her skills in public speaking and presentation. 

In her free time, Nina enjoys playing pool, dancing and karaoke. 

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