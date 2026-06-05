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People of ABC-7 - Newsroom

Julian Medina, photographer

KVIA
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Published 10:48 AM

I am a proud University of Texas at El Paso graduate with a bachelor's degree in multimedia journalism and a minor in commercial music recording.

Before joining KVIA ABC-7, I honed my live-production skills directing high school football games for the El Paso Sports Network and directing ESPN+ broadcasts with Miner Vision Productions. I also spent valuable time capturing the action directly on the field with the UTEP Miners football video team.

Like most, I do not have a traditional office. The entire El Paso and Las Cruces borderland is my office, and I am out in the field every single day. I come to work with a smile on my face because every day brings a completely new adventure.

I love meeting new people, connecting deeply with our vibrant community and capturing the crucial stories that need to be told.

Off the clock, I live by a simple philosophy: I am all about peace, love and rock and roll!

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