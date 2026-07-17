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People of ABC-7 - Newsroom

Max Zepeda, reporter

KVIA
By
Published 6:48 PM

Max Zepeda is ecstatic to be a part of the ABC-7 team as a multimedia journalist. He joined ABC-7 in June 2026.

Before arriving in El Paso, Max lived in Phoenix, Arizona, where he studied sports journalism at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

He graduated Summa Cum Laude, was named the Outstanding Undergraduate Student of his class, and was a recipient of the Rocky Mountain Student Production Emmy Award for College Writing, all in his three and a half years at ASU.

Raised in Houston, Max has always had a deep passion and love for both sports and journalism, even while being homeschooled for much of his childhood.

Max also overcame numerous challenges throughout his early years due to the fact that he was diagnosed with Austin Spectrum Disorder at a young age.

In his free time, Max enjoys attending sporting events, binge watching movies or tv shows, and organizing social functions with his friends.

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Max Zepeda

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