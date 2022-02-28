El Paso man arrested in connection to shooting where victims were followed from men’s club

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police say they've arrested a 25-year-old man in connection to an early-morning shooting back on Feb. 8.

Police say Norbert Ornelas was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance over 4 grams.

Two men suffered nonlife-threatening injuries after they were shot at while in a car with five men.

Police say Ornelas was found at a home on the 8700 block of Neptune and arrested by the United States Marshal Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Ornelas's bond is set at a total of $170,000.