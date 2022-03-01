Your Voice, Your Vote: 2022 Primary Election Voter Guide
EL PASO, Texas -- The Texas Primary is March 1 and ABC-7 has you covered. Here are a few things you need to know before you hit the polls.
Election Day will be Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are more than 130 sites for you to chose from. Click here for a complete list.
- For a look at the Democratic ballot, click here.
- For a look at the Republican ballot, click here.
- If you have a mail-in ballot you would like to turn in, you have until 7 p.m. to submit it to the county elections office on 500 E. San Antonio Ave.
To check if you're registered to vote, click here.
- For a list of acceptable forms of I.D., click here.
Comments
2 Comments
Texas SB8 working fine in El Paso County.
It didn’t take more than five minutes to vote this morning.