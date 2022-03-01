Your Voice, Your Vote: 2022 Primary Election Voter Guide

EL PASO, Texas -- The Texas Primary is March 1 and ABC-7 has you covered. Here are a few things you need to know before you hit the polls.

Election Day will be Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are more than 130 sites for you to chose from. Click here for a complete list.

For a look at the Democratic ballot, click here.

For a look at the Republican ballot, click here.

If you have a mail-in ballot you would like to turn in, you have until 7 p.m. to submit it to the county elections office on 500 E. San Antonio Ave.

To check if you're registered to vote, click here.