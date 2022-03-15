El Paso City Council approves $6.6 million in funding for El Paso Police body-worn cameras

EL PASO, Texas – Hundreds of new body cameras are headed to the El Paso Police Department after El Paso city council unanimously approved $6.6 million in funding.

The funding will cover 700 cameras for officers and 410 mobile video recorders for the department.

The money is coming from the American Resue Plan Act.

“I am beyond ecstatic and beyond grateful to everyone who has stood with me for the implementation of body-worn cameras for our police department,” said District 7 City Representative Henry Rivera. “It is long overdue that our officers, who work the frontlines every day, are equipped with these body-worn cameras that will protect not only them, but also the citizen they are dealing with and the community as a whole.”

The El Paso Police Department currently has 34 body-worn cameras purchased through a $110,000 grant secured by Rivera in 2018.

The body-worn cameras are expected to be deployed in the Summer of 2023 and will go to patrol and traffic officers.