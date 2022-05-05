Three stabbed, two arrested in west El Paso attack

EL PASO, Texas – Two men were arrested for attacking three victims in west El Paso at 730 Sunland Park Drive.

Police say it happened just after 11 p.m. on April 29 when 35-year-old Cosme Junior Gonzalez approached a 26-year-old man and asked a question. Investigators say the victim responded that he did not want any problems.

Police say Gonzalez pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the upper body and head. Police say Gonzalez also assaulted a 30-year-old female with a beer glass bottle, striking her in the face, and causing the glass to break.

Police say a man later identified as Enrique Soto, who was with Gonzalez, assaulted a 22-year-old man with a beer glass bottle. Police say the assault cause serious injuries to the 22-year-old's upper body, arms and face.

Police say Gonzalez left, but was captured a short distance away. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with bonds totaling $750,000.

Soto was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $20,000.

Both men are described as west El Paso residents.