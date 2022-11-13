Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Department officials confirm one woman has been arrested following a stabbing.

Investigators told ABC-7, a 29-year-old man had been admitted to Sierra Providence East Sunday morning with a laceration to the torso.

34-year-old Christina Saenz and the victim got into a verbal argument while out at a bar, according to police.

While driving home, the argument escalated. Investigators said Saenz stabbed the victim in an east El Paso residence.

The victim sustained a non-life threatening injury and underwent surgery. He is expected to recover.

Saenz was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. Her bond stands at $50,000.