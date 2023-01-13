Mental health resources available for veterans in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local mental health service providers are working to make sure veterans in the El Paso community have access to the care that they need.

The City of El Paso has a full list of mental health resources for veterans linked here on its website.

El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar responded to the news of the veteran who reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a press conference Thursday and spoke about her work to support local service members.

"Mental health and suicide prevention has been a the top of my list. We appropriated significantly more funding for mental health services," said Rep. Escobar.