El Paso fire crews rescue person who fell into empty water tank in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso fire crews rescued a person who fell into an empty water tank Monday morning in central El Paso, according to an El Paso Fire spokesman.
It happened before Noon at 4100 Delta.
It's not clear what lead to the person falling into the tank.
Enrique Dueñas says the patient was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
A few minutes ago, EPFD special rescue crews successfully rescued a patient that had fallen into an empty water tank on Delta Dr.— Enrique Dueñas (@EPFDEnrique) January 23, 2023
Patient is en route to the hospital in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/NdgGMbCKw2