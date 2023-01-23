Skip to Content
Published 1:27 PM

El Paso fire crews rescue person who fell into empty water tank in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso fire crews rescued a person who fell into an empty water tank Monday morning in central El Paso, according to an El Paso Fire spokesman.

It happened before Noon at 4100 Delta.

It's not clear what lead to the person falling into the tank.

Enrique Dueñas says the patient was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

