Brendon Urie announces the end of Panic! At The Disco

Panic! at the Disco, the emo-pop band that began in 2004, is ending its run after seven albums and nearly two decades.

On Tuesday, lead singer Brendon Urie, the band's only remaining original member, announced on social media the band's upcoming European tour for the 2022 album "Viva Las Vengeance" will be its last.

In his post, Urie said he's bringing this chapter of his life to and end to focus on his family. He also announced that his wife is pregnant with their first child.

"I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family," Urie wrote.

By the time Urie made this announcement, Panic! at the Disco had been a solo project for years. The last album with all of the band's original members was "Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die!" in 2013.

The group, which released seven albums, formed in 2004 when Urie and co-founders Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith, and Brent Wilson were in high school. Their first album, “A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out,” was released the following year and, driven by the hit single “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” quickly vaulted them into stardom.

More than a dozen of Panic! at the Disco's songs have made the Billboard Hot 100 songs, with two — "High Hopes" at No. 4 in 2019 and "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" at No. 7 in 2006 — making it into the Top 10.